Los Angeles (dpa)

Herbert Heiner, president of the German football club Bayern Munich, confirmed that the huge financial value, which was echoed by several reports that Bayern had paid to sign coach Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig, is not correct.

“Do not believe all the numbers being circulated, we had to reach an agreement with Leipzig, because Julian Nagelsmann still has a contract with the team,” Hayner said in an interview published by the newspaper “Appendzeitung” on Friday. The reports indicated that the financial compensation that Bayern paid to Leipzig to obtain Nagelsmann’s services ranged between 15 million euros and 30 million euros, which makes Nagelsmann the most expensive coach in the history of the German league, “Bundesliga”.

“Bayern is one of the best teams in Europe, and they need a great coach,” he said. “We achieved this by hiring Julian Nagelsmann.” Nagelsmann is afraid coach Hanzi Flick will lead the team with a five-year contract. Flick led Bayern to win the treble (the League, the German Cup and the Champions League) last season, but he will leave the team’s training at the end of the current season. Flick became a strong candidate to coach the German national team, succeeding coach Joachim Loew after the upcoming European Nations Cup (Euro 2020) scheduled for this summer.