Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Herbert Heiner, president of Bayern Munich, stressed that there is not the slightest problem with the Austrian player David Alaba, despite the stalled negotiations on extending his contract, which means that he will be free to leave the club for free next summer, and he is already required more than now. A major European club, led by Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. In an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Heiner added: I sent Alaba an email congratulating him on the award for best Austrian footballer of the year ended, and I received a quick response from him within 15 minutes, and he was very happy to congratulate him.

Heiner said: We are no longer talking about the issue of extending the contract, and relations between us are good, and we always have to face such matters professionally.

Heiner spoke of Bayern Munich coach Hanzi Flick, who last season won the three league, cup and “Champions League” titles, and said he was convinced that Flick could win other championships this year, the closest being the Club World Cup.

He added: We appreciate the coach’s work and we owe him a debt of gratitude, because he successfully accomplished his mission last season and will lead us to more titles.