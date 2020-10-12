“When I heard about Bayern’s offer, I wasn’t shocked, but it was a huge honor for me. After all, it’s the current Champions League winner.”

As early as next Thursday, when Munich will have to face the fifth division team Düren in their first round of the cup.

The previous maximum, apart from the usual hand money for signing contracts, was a loan fee of 50,000 euros when 1. FC Nürnberg got him from HSV for a season.

Choupo-Moting: "There were discussions with the coach, he clearly signaled to me that he would be happy if I came. You don't talk about a direct role. Everyone knows that he FC Bayern has Lewandowski in the front. But every player is important in the program."

Bouna Sarr should also help with this. The right-back, who moved from Olympique Marseille to Säbener Straße for around eight million euros, initially brings more breadth to the squad – especially the possible option that Benjamin Pavard, who is actually the right full-back, will get a break or two or theoretically could even move into central defense.