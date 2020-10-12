On Monday, FC Bayern presented two of its newcomers: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr are clearly looking forward to their new role, but have different tasks and roles to fill.
A few weeks ago hardly anyone would have predicted that FC Bayern Munich would also sign Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting this summer. However, the 31-year-old, who had spent the last two years at Paris Saint-Germain, was not surprised by the interest, as he explained at today’s press conference (via Sports picture):
“When I heard about Bayern’s offer, I wasn’t shocked, but it was a huge honor for me. After all, it’s the current Champions League winner.”
His job is clear: as a secure backup behind Robert Lewandowski, he will primarily sit on the bench and take on sporadic missions, but he still hopes for “as much playing time” as possible. In his opinion, the Pole was “the best striker in the world” – but “no striker could make all the games,” the Cameroonian continued.
As early as next Thursday, when Munich will have to face the fifth division team Düren in their first round of the cup.
“I’m sure that I can help the team with my quality. That’s how self-confident I am,” said Choupo-Moting. He won’t be the only one who believes in himself. Otherwise he would hardly be presented as a commitment to the German record champions. Again, he moved on a free transfer because he had fulfilled his contract and – allegedly against the interests of PSG – did not want to extend it.
The offensive player is thus continuing a style that is already associated with him: Never in his entire career, in which he played for Schalke 04 and Hamburger SV, did he switch for a transfer fee.
The previous maximum, apart from the usual hand money for signing contracts, was a loan fee of 50,000 euros when 1. FC Nürnberg got him from HSV for a season.
His goal with Bayern is clear: “I want to win as many titles as possible here. The best thing is maybe another triple …”
Bouna Sarr should also help with this. The right-back, who moved from Olympique Marseille to Säbener Straße for around eight million euros, initially brings more breadth to the squad – especially the possible option that Benjamin Pavard, who is actually the right full-back, will get a break or two or theoretically could even move into central defense.
Sarr as a new defensive option – right-back “can also be used in another system”
“I am very happy to be here,” emphasized the 28-year-old. Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, who was present at the performance, also gave a short profile of Sarr: “Bouna has an offensive urge, he has speed and is super agile. He can also be used in another system, he can play in a back three.”
For the French himself, the test match between his old team and FCB at the end of July was a certain conviction, as he explained: “The friendly game in preparation was a key moment for me. I was received very well and I hope that we will win many titles be able to win.” In addition, he admitted that the Bayern move also raised hopes for the French national team: “Of course, this is a club that is receiving a lot of attention as the current European champion.” Still, he doesn’t want to put too much pressure on himself.
Two transfers that will primarily bring more breadth and relaxation to the squad. An aspect that coach Hansi Flick had brought into focus early after winning the Champions League and which was clearly noticeable over the past few weeks in view of the tight schedule as well as the increasing tiredness and exhaustion. Marc Roca and returnees Douglas Costa should also help the team – the two will be officially presented tomorrow, Tuesday.
