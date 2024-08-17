Berlin (dpa)

Bayern Munich qualified for the second round of the German Football Cup, after defeating host SSV Ulm 4-0, in the first round.

The Bavarian team took the lead through Thomas Muller in the 12th minute, before the same player added the second goal two minutes later.

In the 79th minute, Kingsley Coman scored the third goal for Bayern Munich, while Harry Kane concluded Bayern’s four goals in the third minute of stoppage time in the second half.

Bayern, who did not win any title last season for the first time since 2012, succeeded in achieving its first official victory under the leadership of its new Belgian coach Vincent Kompany, who took over the task from Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern Munich’s journey in the league championship begins on the 25th of this month, when they face Wolfsburg in the first round.