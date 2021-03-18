In the second leg of the Champions League between Bayern and Lazio after 1-4 in Rome, the squadra Italian left more ammunition on the bench than the team led by Hans-Dieter Flick. Filippo Inzaghi saved his scorer, Ciro Immobile, while the Bavarian team jumped with almost everything to the pitch. Only Alphonso Davies, the Canadian full-back with a prodigious physique and technique, left his post to Lucas Hernández. The rest were almost always, with the exception of Manuel Neuer and Kinglsey Coman, who were left out of the call due to physical problems. Bayern, despite Lazio’s unruly start in which it barely created clear opportunities, was worth it with regular efforts in a game in which it was at half throttle. It was enough for the reigning champion to add his 18th victory in the last 19 Champions League games, with a penalty goal from Lewandowski in the first half and another from Choupo-Moting in the second (2-1). In the final stretch, Parolo scored with a header.

With the referee two meters away, Muriqi eagerly and recklessly hugged Goretzka in a corner in the 31st minute. He put his arms around his torso, in one of those infractions in the area that are whistled based on the referee’s fickleness. István Kovács was at the side and signaled maximum penalty. Lewandowski caught the ball and made a paradinha a meter from her when he was about to hit her. Pepe Reina began to fall to his left and the Pole had time to see him to pocket the ball into the net with sufficiency to the other side.

If Lazio had any hope of a comeback with their shameless start, it was dispelled by both nine Bayern, a hammer in the face of goal, the third historical top scorer in the Champions League with 73 goals after Cristiano Ronaldo (134) and Leo Messi (120).

With the score in favor, the Bavarians diligently managed the match. They gave Lazio no choice, but neither were they the overwhelming team that intimidates and overwhelms rivals with their electrifying football. They dosed the races and put a pause to a style that normally gives no respite. Flick was in charge of lowering revolutions in the second stage, when he began to distribute minutes: Sule entered for Boateng, Davies for Goretzka, Choupo-Moting for Lewandowski, Musiala for Müller and Javi Martínez for Kimmich. With the change carousel, David Alaba went from central to midfielder. In the 73rd minute, he received a ball behind his back from the rival midfield. The Austrian defender, who will leave Bayern at the end of the season – he has not yet announced his fate – turned with an oriented control and filtered a formidable pass to Choupo-Mouting to leave him alone before the goalkeeper. The German-Cameroonian striker overcame Reina’s exit with a touch.

In the final stretch, with the game decided, Bayern conceded a lateral free kick that Parolo headed for goal after a good cross from Andreas Pereira and a general defensive distraction from the Bavarian defense. The defending champion was already in his mind in the quarterfinals with the tie’s 6-2 aggregate.

