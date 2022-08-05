When the series champion can continue in a similar form what he did in the overture, it will be extremely difficult in the Bundesliga anniversary season to shake the special status of this special football team: FC Bayern has the new Sports year started with a remarkable demonstration of its class.

Munich’s 6-1 victory in Frankfurt bore character traits of a wonderfully easy look in many places, with which they duped the Eintracht-Elf in their sluggishness that evening and brought Oliver Glasner’s team a disgrace that came as surprising as they did was earned. “So it was an absolute debacle in the first half,” well-known midfielder Sebastian Rode.

“The energy that you can feel is outstanding,” enthused Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Sat.1: “The first half was outstanding and good to look at.” Goalscorer Joshua Kimmich added: “It was really fun, to stand there on the spot.”.

The bluntly expressed desire for entertainment of a large part of the local supporters is that in the 60th season there should be more tension at the top of the table, where the Bavarians recently triumphed almost ten times in a row.

But this memorable summer Friday in Frankfurt made it clear that the record champions’ hunger for success is far from satisfied and that the competition can once again brace themselves for a lot.







The Frankfurt intention of being able to show off with Mario Götze as a creative thinker and leader was thwarted by the Munich team, who bought the cutting edge from the 2014 world champion and his teammates with a consistent duel. It was the men in red who immediately took matters into their own hands and never gave up.

While the Frankfurt fans put on their own show in the north-west curve and smoked the arena with smoke from smoke candles, Josua Kimmich immediately showed the right perspective. With a free kick from 20 meters, he turned his gaze to the left and thus indicated that he wanted to cross. In fact, the international flicked the ball past the wall on the right, where the ball touched the post and jumped into the net to take the lead (5′).

Eintracht couldn’t keep up after that, the Munich team launched their attacks so quickly, precisely and like an attack. Serge Gnabry was unlucky that his shot was blocked (7th), but Benjamin Pavard found the gap with even more guts: Following a corner by Kimmich, the Frenchman made it 2-0 (11th). Bayern could hardly have flexed their muscles much better than in this brilliant high-speed initial phase. They impressively demonstrated to the people of Frankfurt what they still lacked in order to meet the people of Munich on an equal footing.







Lindstrom forgives

Only for a short time did the Hessians draw motivation from an action in the 23rd minute, in which the 3-0 for Bayern was already in the air, but Filip Kostic prevented worse things from happening with a courageous sprint back. At the last second, the Serb straddled Thomas Müller in such a way that, standing in front of the empty goal, he only pushed the ball to the right post. If Jesper Lindström had shown more nerves of steel at the other end, the goal would have been possible (28′).

But the Munich team followed suit: Liverpool newcomer Sadio Mané extended the lead on a pass from Gnabry (29th), Jamal Musiala (35th), who was outstanding due to his large radius of action, and Gnabry (43rd) removed any doubts at the break , who would be rewarded with the first three points here today.

In midfield, the action repeatedly passed Sebastian Rode, who did not find his way into the role of the clearer in front of the defensive line. The Eintracht captain was substituted at half-time and had to make way for Kristijan Jakic.

While Christopher Lenz (for Lindström) and Randal Kolo Muani (for Rafael Borré) were getting ready for action in the catacombs, a speedster stormed across the field. After being held by security forces, more fans from the Frankfurt fan block rushed onto the pitch and the arrested man managed to escape from the general hustle and bustle.

The fact that Muani scored another goal against Munich (64th), who was able to switch to energy-saving mode early on, can save no one at Eintracht from realizing that there is still a lot of work to do. The team was nowhere near able to keep up with the old and new title favorites in terms of finesse and fitness. Musiala also crowned his exquisite performance with the 6:1 (83rd).