The Bayern Munich He has had a very marked policy in the transfer market for many years. In addition to trying to find good deals among the greats of Europe, the German giant has established a tyranny in the Bundesliga signing most of the talent that comes out of the highest competition in the country. In recent years he has signed footballers such as Gnabry, Nübel or Pavard after highlighting in Werder Bremen, Schalke Y Stuttgart respectively. Nor has he cut himself with the Borussia Dortmund, from whom he robbed players of the stature of Lewandowski or Götze.

However, it appears that this will not occur with Erling Haaland. At least in 2021. Relations between Germany’s two biggest teams have improved a lot in recent years. So much so that a non-aggression pact has been established by which Bayern has agreed not to sign any Dortmund player.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, general manager of the Bavarians, announced it a few months ago. “One thing I can say with certainty: with Watzke (Borussia president) I have a good relationship. And while I’m at Bayern, there will be no other purchase like Lewandowski’s. Over the years we have established friendly relations with Borussia, also on the market, “he told the press.

“Haaland is fine in Dortmund And honestly, as long as we have this Lewandowski, we don’t need him. What will happen in the future I cannot predict, also because I will remain in office until December 2021, “he added.

Matthäus asks you to wait

Another of the most important figures of Bayern, Lothar Matthäus, spoke about the Norwegian forward. “He will not serve Borussia Dortmund for life. He will look for bigger clubs and ask for more income. If he stays in the Bundesliga, he only has one step left: Bayern, “he said.

The former German international saw him as Lewandowski’s replacement in two or three years. “It could happen to Robert in the Bayern two or three years. But, Lewandowski is currently in shape and as long as he’s playing for Bayern, I don’t think Haaland will come. “

Without Bayern, the main rivals remain Chelsea, Manchester City Y Manchester United. The three monitor the player’s steps and would have the economic potential to face the operation. The Barcelona He would also be interested, but he should sell first if he wants to sign the forward.