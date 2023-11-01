The biggest surprise. The one no one expected. Bayern Munich exited the German Cup already in the round of 32. And not at the hands of another top club, but because they were beaten by Saarbrucken, who are playing in the third national series. A humiliation, sudden and unpredictable. Tuchel’s team had taken the lead in the 16th minute through Thomas Muller but were overturned by goals from Sontheimer (46′ of the first half) and Gaus (96′). The Bavarians have not won the trophy since 2020. Not since the mid-1990s have they been without a goal for four editions in a row. The German champions evidently underestimated their effort, especially after taking the lead. Immediately after the 2-1 goal, there was no more time to recover. The bad news, however, is not over: De Ligt left with tears after a bad twist in his right knee. Suspected cruciate fracture. Bayern received the double shock a few days before the direct clash with Borussia Dortmund. And for Tuchel, who already lost the cup to Freiburg last year, it is the first, huge, disappointment of the season.