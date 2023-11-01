The Bavarians were killed in the 96th minute by the third-series team. The Dutchman fears a cruciate fracture. Ok Dortmund, Eintracht and Leverkusen
The biggest surprise. The one no one expected. Bayern Munich exited the German Cup already in the round of 32. And not at the hands of another top club, but because they were beaten by Saarbrucken, who are playing in the third national series. A humiliation, sudden and unpredictable. Tuchel’s team had taken the lead in the 16th minute through Thomas Muller but were overturned by goals from Sontheimer (46′ of the first half) and Gaus (96′). The Bavarians have not won the trophy since 2020. Not since the mid-1990s have they been without a goal for four editions in a row. The German champions evidently underestimated their effort, especially after taking the lead. Immediately after the 2-1 goal, there was no more time to recover. The bad news, however, is not over: De Ligt left with tears after a bad twist in his right knee. Suspected cruciate fracture. Bayern received the double shock a few days before the direct clash with Borussia Dortmund. And for Tuchel, who already lost the cup to Freiburg last year, it is the first, huge, disappointment of the season.
the other races
—
The toughest match was undoubtedly played by Borussia Dortmund, Milan’s European opponent, playing at home against Hoffenheim who have only 3 points less than the yellow and blacks in the Bundesliga. Marco Reus decides the match, with a goal that arrives just before the break (43′). Terzic shuffled the cards a bit by dusting off Moukoko from the start and also giving space to Bynoe-Gittens, author of the assist. League leaders Bayer Leverkusen didn’t disappoint either: Xabi Alonso’s team won 5-2 at Sandhausen (third series). In the first half Palacios scored in the 21st minute from a penalty. The second half was explosive: Ehlich’s unexpected equalizer in the 50th minute, Tah’s 2-1 in the 54th minute and Ben Balla’s 2-2 in the 56th minute. In the final goals from Hlozek (85′) and Adli (88′ and 92′). Eintracht won 2-0 in Cologne, away to Viktoria. The goals from Skhiri and Knauff were decisive. Hertha Berlin instead overwhelmed Mainz (3-0). However, Freiburg was eliminated, surprisingly beaten at home by Paderborn 3-1.
© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
#Bayern #nightmare #Cup #Saarbrucken #Ligt #stops