At FC Bayern they are firmly convinced that Tanguy Nianzou has been given a jewel in defense. However, the 18-year-old Frenchman injured himself at the start of the season with the junior national team. His return will probably be postponed until November, but he has already impressed.
Tanguy Nianzou’s free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Bayern this summer caused a stir in France. The PSG home grown refused to extend his contract, although he was regularly used by the professionals under Thomas Tuchel.
Instead, the 18-year-old went to Munich, where he signed until 2024 and celebrated the transfer coup of the defensive talent. Ralf Rangnick recently announced that he firmly believes Tanguy Nianzou will win a regular place with the record champions.
The French junior international will have to wait a little longer. In the national team, he sustained an injury to his thigh in early September. How Sport1 reported that it is a “complicated injury in the anterior thigh muscles”. At the moment, the newcomer to the FCB can’t do much more than do easy laps around the pitch with Leroy Sané in running shoes.
As a consequence, Nianzou was not registered for the Champions League squad for the group stage. Speculations quickly arose that the originally planned return in October was not realistic. To Sport1-Information is actually much longer in Nianzou. Bayern are not expected to start team training until mid to late November.
The breakthrough of the youngster in Munich is still a while in coming. But they firmly believe that he can do this at FCB. Nianzou should be carefully built up so that it becomes a serious alternative for coach Hansi Flick by the beginning of 2021 at the latest. By then, the Frenchman will impress with his knowledge of German, which he has learned after a few weeks. His professional behavior is also well received by the FCB bosses.
Soon the fans all over Germany will see whether Nianzou can live up to his great praise. Until then, everyone will have to be patient a little longer.
