Almost a year after the death of Franz Beckenbauer, who died on January 7 at the age of 78, Bayern Munich pays tribute to him by confirming the retirement of number 5 from his shirt.

“The number 5 will be reserved for a unique legacy. Because our club and its history are simply unthinkable without Franz“said Herber Hainer, its president, at the annual meeting of the Bavarian club, referring to Beckenbauer, who wore that number on his shirt.

“This year, FC Bayern has lost the greatest personality in its history. Dear Franz, you made the club what it is today: synonymous with the greatest possible success, a unique style and deep humanity. As a player, coach, president and teammate. You gave FC Bayern the radiance that continues to impact today. “You can imagine anything, but you certainly cannot imagine FC Bayern without Franz Beckenbauer,” he said.

Known as ‘Der Kaiser’ – The Emperor – Beckenbauer redefined the libero position in the 1960s and 1970s with his elegant style and leadership. He won a multitude of titles with his lifelong club, Bayern, including three European Cups and the Intercontinental Cup.

Beckenbauer was Bayern coach briefly in the 1990s and club president from 1994 to 2009. He won the World Cup as a player in 1974 and as a coach in 1990.and was the main organizer of the 2006 World Cup in Germany.





During the Assembly, Bayern honored Beckenbauer and other members who died in the last 12 months. Among them was also Andreas Brehme, scorer of the winning goal in the 1990 World Cup final and who died this year at the age of 63.