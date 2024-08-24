The match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich, corresponding to the first matchday of the 2024/25 Bundesliga, will be played on Sunday, 25 August 2024. The match will take place at the Volkswagen Arena at 15:30 CET.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Bayern Munich
BY: MANUEL NEUER – The legendary German goalkeeper remains an undisputed figure between Bayern Munich’s three posts. Neuer is known for his incredible ability to anticipate plays, his agility and his skill with his feet, which allows him to act as a “goalkeeper-sweeper”. His leadership and experience are essential to keep the defence organised and secure, and his presence in goal is a guarantee of safety for the Bavarian team.
LD: JOSHUA KIMMICH – Although he has traditionally played as a midfielder, Kimmich has proven to be a versatile defender who can fill in at right-back when the team needs him. His tactical intelligence, accurate passing and ability to contribute in both attack and defence make him a key part of Bayern’s system. In addition, his ability to read the game and excellent physical condition make him a tireless defender who is always in the right place to make crucial interceptions.
DFC: DAYOT UPAMECANO – The young French centre-back has shown great growth since joining Bayern. Upamecano stands out for his speed, strength and ability to win individual duels. His reading of the game allows him to anticipate the movements of opposing forwards, and his ability to bring the ball out helps to start plays from defence. With an imposing physical presence, Upamecano is fundamental to the team’s defensive solidity and will be one of the pillars of the Bavarian defence this season.
DFC: ERIC DIER – Dier is an experienced defender who combines his solidity in aerial duels with a good ability to get the ball out of play. His versatility also allows him to operate as a defensive midfielder, which adds valuable tactical flexibility to the team. With his experience in top-level competitions, Dier will be an important part of Bayern’s defence.
LI: ALPHONSO DAVIES – The young Canadian remains one of the most exciting full-backs in world football. His blistering pace and ability to roam the entire left flank make him a constant threat in attack. Davies has also improved considerably in his defensive duties, and his tireless energy allows him to cover huge distances both in attack and defence. His ability to outflank opposing defenders and create goalscoring opportunities is a key weapon for Bayern.
MC: JOAO PALHINHA – The Portuguese midfielder is one of Bayern Munich’s new signings and promises to be a dominant presence in midfield. Palhinha is known for his ability to win back the ball and his aggressiveness in pressing, making him a difficult wall for opponents to overcome. His ability to disrupt the opposition’s play and distribute the ball accurately makes him essential to Bayern’s system, providing balance and security in the centre of the pitch.
MC: LEON GORETZKA – The German midfielder is a key player in the Bavarian team thanks to his impressive physique and ability to join the attack from the second line. Goretzka combines his strength in duels with a refined technique, which allows him to be effective both in defence and attack. His ability to get into the opposition’s box and score goals at crucial moments is one of the characteristics that make him indispensable for Bayern, in addition to his leadership on the field.
MC: STRAHINJA PAVLOVIC – Although originally a central defender, Pavlovic has occasionally been adapted into a more advanced role in midfield. His imposing physique and ability to win aerial balls make him a versatile player who can contribute in both defence and attack. Pavlovic offers an interesting tactical option for the manager, as he can act as a destructive midfielder or as an additional defender depending on the needs of the team.
EI: JAMAL MUSIALA – The young German prodigy is one of Bayern Munich’s great hopes. Musiala has proven himself to be a creative attacking player, capable of unbalancing defences with his technique and dribbling ability. His vision and ability to create goalscoring opportunities make him a constant threat to opposing defences. Despite his youth, Musiala has shown surprising maturity in his game and is expected to play a leading role in Bayern’s attack this season.
ED: MICHAEL OLISE – The English winger is one of Bayern’s new signings from Crystal Palace. Olise is characterised by his speed, one-on-one ability and ability to create assists and goals from the right flank. His ability to outflank opposing defenders and his excellent ball control make him a constant threat down the wing. In addition, his versatility allows him to play in several positions across the attacking front, which brings variety to Bayern’s attacking game.
DC: HARRY KANE – Kane is one of the most complete strikers in the world, with the ability to score goals from any position and the vision that allows him to assist his teammates. His presence in the opposition box is intimidating, and his ability to play with his back to goal and participate in the build-up play makes him a very complete striker. Kane is expected to lead Bayern’s attack and be the one to score the goals that lead the team to titles.
This is what Bayern Munich’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: New
Defenses: Kimmich, Upamecano, Dier, Alphonso Davies
Midfielders: Goretzka, Palhinha, Pavlovic
Forwards: Olise, Kane, Musiala
