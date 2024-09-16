The match between Bayern Munich and Dinamo Zagreb, corresponding to the first round of the 2024/25 Champions League, will be played on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup for Bayern Munich:
BY: MANUEL NEUER – The legendary German remains an undisputed figure between the posts. He is known for his incredible ability to anticipate plays, his agility and his skill with his feet, as well as being almost a defender for knowing how to play forward and anticipate to cut off rival plays.
LD: JOSHUA KIMMICH – He has proven to be a versatile defender capable of occupying the right-back position when the team needs him, as well as being a natural midfielder. His tactical intelligence, passing accuracy and ability to contribute both in attack and defence make him a key piece in the team’s formation.
DFC: DAYOT UPAMECANO – The young French centre-back has shown great growth since his arrival at Bayern. He stands out for his speed, strength and ability to win individual duels. His reading of the ball allows him to anticipate the movements of the opposing forwards, among other moves.
DFC: KIM MIN-JAE – The South Korean centre-back has a great height and defensive solidity. He is known for his ability to anticipate plays and his strength in one-on-one duels.
LI: ALPHONSO DAVIES – The young Canadian remains one of the most skilful full-backs in world football. His blistering speed and ability to traverse the entire left flank make him a constant threat in attack.
MCD: JOAO PALHINHA – The Portuguese midfielder is one of the new signings for this season and has everything to make history. He has great ability to recover the ball and is aggressive when pressing.
MC: LEON GORETZKA – The midfielder is a key player in the Bavarian team thanks to his impressive physique and ability to join the attack from the second line. He combines his strength in duels with a refined technique, which makes him a crack and a brain on the field of play.
MC: STRAHINJA PAVLOVIC – Always a central defender, Pavlovic has occasionally adapted to a more advanced role in midfield. His physique and ability to win aerial balls make him a versatile player.
EI: JAMAL MUSIALA – The young German prodigy is one of Bayern Munich’s great hopes, proving to be a creative offensive player, capable of unbalancing defences with his technique and dribbling ability.
ED: MICHAEL OLISE – The English winger is one of Bayern’s new signings, coming from Crystal Palace. Olise is characterised by his speed and wins many 1vs1 duels.
DC: HARRY KANE – Kane is one of the most complete strikers in the world, with the ability to score goals from any position and a vision that allows him to assist his teammates in the same way.
This is what Bayern Munich’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: New
Defenses: Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae, Alphonso Davies
Midfielders: Goretzka, Palhinha, Pavlovic
Forwards: Olise, Kane, Musiala
