As one of the giants of European football, Bayern Munich are facing a set of crucial matches in the coming weeks. These fixtures, both in the Bundesliga and in European competitions, will be essential to consolidate their position both in the German league and on the international stage. Below, we will analyze each of these clashes in detail and what they mean for the Bavarian team.
For this reason, we are going to review their upcoming matches:
Bayern kick off this run of fixtures with a key clash against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage. Playing at home to the Croatian club gives the Bavarians a considerable advantage, but Dinamo have proven to be an unpredictable team in the past. Bayern will be looking to maintain their dominance in Europe with a comfortable win, but they cannot underestimate an opponent who knows how to hold their own in European competition. This match will also be a good opportunity for Bayern’s new signings to shine in the biggest continental competition.
Bayern return to the Bundesliga and are visiting Werder Bremen in what promises to be an interesting encounter. Bremen have had an inconsistent start to the season, but have always been tough opponents at home. Bayern will be looking to take all three points to stay top of the table and keep up the pressure on their pursuers. With a superior squad in terms of quality, Bayern are likely to dominate possession, but will need to be wary of Bremen’s quick counterattacks.
One of the most eagerly awaited clashes in the Bundesliga will take place when Bayern host Bayer Leverkusen. Leverkusen have proven to be one of the most consistent teams in the league, and this match could be decisive in the fight for the top spots. With high-quality attacking players on both sides, a game full of goals and excitement is expected. Bayern, with the support of their fans, will look to impose their game from the first minute, but Leverkusen will not be an easy opponent to beat.
Bayern will travel to England to face Aston Villa in the second round of the Champions League group stage. Villa Park is known for being a difficult stadium for visitors, and the Birmingham team has shown solid performances in European competitions. For Bayern, this match will be key to consolidating their lead in the group. With the quality of their squad, the Bavarians start as favourites, but they will have to be cautious with Aston Villa’s set pieces and high pressing.
The final game of this series will be against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena. Known for their gritty style of play and ability to surprise big teams, Eintracht will be a major challenge for the Munich outfit. Although Bayern are favourites, these types of games often have surprises, especially if the Bavarian team relaxes. Eintracht will look to take advantage of any defensive mistakes by Bayern, so Tuchel’s team will have to be focused for the entire 90 minutes.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Dinamo Zagreb
|
September 16th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
Movistar+
|
Werder Bremen
|
September 21st
|
15:30 ESP, 10:30 ARG, 07:30 MEX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
September 28th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
October 3rd
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Conference League
|
Movistar+
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
October 7th
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
