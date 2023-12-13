The UEFA Champions League, also known as the Champions League, is the most important club tournament in the world and the best teams in European football participate season after season. Obviously, a regular participant in this competition is Bayern Munich, the biggest team in German football, as it qualifies directly by winning the Bundesliga but also stands out for being a regular cheerleader in the fight to lift.”the Orejona“.
The German team finished the group stage of this 2023/24 season as the leader of Group A, ensuring a place in the round of 16, but their 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford allowed them to reach a historic streak since “The Bavarian Giant” reached the 40 unbeaten games in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League throughout different editions.
Throughout this impressive streak of 40 games, the Germans they have scored 119 goals (which represents a figure close to 3 goals per game) while has only received 29. While you have registered 36 wins and 4 draws The last time they were defeated in this instance was against PSG 3-0 on the second date of the 2017/18 edition.. This streak is obviously the longest in the history of the competition as they have won their last nine away games at this stage and this also represents an absolute record in the UEFA Champions League.
A true madness for a team that passes this stage very easily but, in recent years, has had problems reaching the final stages since it has been eliminated on multiple occasions in the quarterfinals.
