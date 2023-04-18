Bayern Munich is signing its worst campaign after a decade where they were able to win everything both locally and on a continental level. The managerial management of the club has not been the best, even since the summer market there have been internal complications. The war they lived through with Lewandowski, the battle with Manuel Neuer due to his injury, the recent dismissal of Nagelsmann without prior notice and the most recent case is the physical assault by Sadio Mané on Leroy Sané that has caused the player to leave in summer.
The club requires a renovation and they will work on it, Tuchel will be the face of the project in terms of the technical direction of the club. The bet continues to be the coach despite his failures in the Champions League and Pokal. That being the case, Thomas awaits the arrival of a center forward and his strong name is Harry Kane, but the club has a preference for Victor Osihmen. An option that does not displease the German boss either.
The club is very clear that it will move the chips to sign the Napoli star. However, they refuse to pay the 150 million euros that the future Serie A champion is asking for the Nigerian. Thus, from Germany they inform that the Bavarians will put on the table of the Neapolitan team the letter of one of their players as a bargaining chip to lower the price of Victor. It may be one of the keys to unlock the operation, but the names are still unknown.
