Bayern Munich has not had the best season, the team led by Nagelsmann has not dominated as usual in the Bundesliga, it was left out of the Pokal and its situation in the Champions League is not the most comfortable, since in the first leg of the quarterfinals in the final they were surprised by Villarreal during their visit to Spain.
Some players in the German team are not living their best moment and several positions in the Munich team look unstable. one of them is a right back, since Pavard has been placed mainly as a third center back and Nagelsmann does not have a fixed piece to solve in that sector of the field, a situation that they will seek to solve in the next market.
The international press affirms that Bayern Munich will be the team that keeps the signature of one of the most desired free agents on the planet, Noussair Mazraoui, who seemed to have everything tied up with Barcelona, would have already opted for the German team after the last meeting of his agent, Mino Raiola with the Bundesliga champion. Noussair would not be the only one represented by the Italian who will arrive with the Bavarians, since the midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch, would also have entered the final negotiation.
