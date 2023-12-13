Bayern Munich has gone through enormous changes at the management level this year and the reality is that several of them have not been well received by the people in the squad, especially by the veterans and locker room leaders. One of them is Joshua Kimmich, who is not satisfied with the way of working today within Munich, which is why the containment is considering taking a step aside, to which the board would give the green light.
According to the newspaper Bild, the Munich team is not satisfied with the player's performance and considers that his marked loss of play has nothing to do with a sporting issue, but with his discomfort within the club. Thus, Bayern opens the door to selling the player in the summer market of 2024, a year before the end of his contract with the aim of obtaining income from his departure.
FC Barcelona has already been linked to the German player, but according to the newspaper Sport They do not consider the option of signing him since right now it is unviable. In the Premier League, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City will be watching what happens with the player in the coming months.
The present for Bayern Munich is not being easy at all. The club, despite the signings and the continuity of Tuchel, continues to show the irregularity of last year, since although the team has placed in the Champions League round of 16 with 16 of the 18 points at stake, they do not pass in the Bundesliga good. The Germans are moving away from the top after suffering one of the worst defeats in their history this last weekend at the hands of Frankfurt. Kimmich's move might not be the only exit we see from the German club in the next market.
