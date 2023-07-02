They only increase doubts regarding the future of Alphonso Davies. The Canadian player has had an offer from Bayern Munich in his mailbox for some time to renew until the 2025 season, something that the German media have reported was about to happen before the Bavarian team dismissed the sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic. Now, after this dismissal, Alphonso Davies would not be so sure of continuing to be linked to the Munich team and this is due, among other things, to the existing interest on the part of Real Madrid
From Germany they have been establishing the future of the Canadian winger in the Spanish capital for some time, Real Madrid would be reflecting on whether to launch the signing of the Canadian player for the next transfer window of the summer period. Where Davies would only have one year left on his contract and for which Real Madrid could close the transfer for a good price. There is also the option that the current left-back of Real Madrid, Ferland Mendy, heads to the Saudi Pro League this summer, which would speed up the whole process. The German media, BILD, explains in the digital version that the German team wants to hurry up so that Alphonso Davies renews with Bayern Munich as soon as possible and not start the season with that unknown.
What does your representative have to say about all of this?
While all this is happening, the footballer’s representative, Nedal Huoseh, has made it clear that the Canadian wants to go on a firm footing after a few months in which there has been a wave of layoffs at Bayern Munich, such as Salihamidzic’s. that of the German football legend and CEO of the club, Oliver Khan and the club’s coach, Jules Nagelsmann due to a season where the results have not been as expected “It seems that there is too much instability and uncertainty about the direction of the club. Perhaps it is better to wait until 2024 and see how things evolve with the club before moving on to a new contract,” explained the player’s representative.
