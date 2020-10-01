Bayern Munich won the German Super Cup football tournament title by beating Borussia Dortmund 3–2 on Wednesday with the help of Joshua Kimich’s winning goal. Dortmund made a stunning comeback after trailing 2–0 to level the score but Kimich and the goalkeeper made the difference.

Dortmund’s substitute goalkeeper Marvin Hitz sent Kimich’s shot back to the midfielder who did not make a mistake in scoring on the rebound. Correntin Tolisso scored the first goal in the 18th minute for Bayern.

Thomas Müller doubled the lead in the 32nd minute but Julian Brand (39th minute) and Erling Brat Holland (55th) equaled Dortmund. In such a situation, Kimich’s goal in the 82nd minute proved to be decisive. This is Bayern’s fifth title of the year.

Big news for swimmers, swimming pool will open from October 15