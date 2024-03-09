ANDl Bayern Munich closed its week of resurrection with a soothing 8-1 victory over the modest Mainz, with the fourth 'treble' of his English star Harry Kane this season, on Saturday on matchday 25 of the Bundesliga. Kane scored his goals in the 13th, 45th + 7th and 70th minutes.

The other protagonist of the offensive banquet was Leon Goretzkawith two goals (19, 90+2), while Thomas Müller (47), Jamal Musiala (61) and Serge Gnabry (66) got one each.

The only one from Mainz, seventeenth and in relegation places, had achieved it in the 31st minute Nadiem Amiri, with a powerful shot that according to the Sky broadcaster reached 115 km/h, against which the archer could do nothing Manuel Neuer.

The Bavarian team provisionally came within seven points of Bayer Leverkusen, the undefeated leader this season, taking into account the 35 games it has played in all competitions, a record for a club in Germany.

And Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen will host Wolfsburg (13th) on Sunday, with the possibility of distancing themselves again with ten more points in the event of victory.

Kane was once again the leader of Bayern. His hat-trick is the fourth that he has achieved in this Bundesliga, the first that he has played after arriving from the English Tottenham, after those signed against Bochum, Darmstadt and Borussia Dortmund in the first round.

In total, he now has 30 goals and moves even further away from the top of the table of top scorers.

With nine days to go, Kane equals the record of Uwe Seeler as the player with the most goals in his first season in the Bundesliga.

Seeler had scored 30 goals in the 1963-1964 campaign for Hamburg. Kane is also approaching the absolute record for goals in a season in the German championship, which the Pole has held since the 2020-2021 season. Robert Lewandowskii, who scored 41 for the

Bayern.

The London striker already led his team to a vital comeback on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the LLeague of Champions. With his double, Bayern beat Lazio 3-0, overcoming the 1-0 loss that the Germans had from the first leg in Italy.

