In 90min we tell you that one of the most desired names this summer was the Frenchman Michael Olise, who has just had a powerful season in the Premier League with Crystal Palace. Although, the winger was ruled out for the Euro, his quality is such that he will be France’s star at the Olympic Games. Now, his future is hours away from being resolved, because after a long career with several interested parties, his destiny is to leave for Munich.
The world press confirms that Bayern Munich has won the race against all the powerful players in the Premier League and will sign Olise after the winger opted for the Bundesliga team’s project. The German team will pay around 60 million euros, 50 million pounds total between fixed and variables, for the signature of Michael, who will report to the team that Kompany now commands after his presence at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Olise is a guy with countless virtues, quality, technique, physical power, goal, assist, in addition to youth, he can play the four zones of the field on offense, extreme in any of the sectors of the field, midfielder and does not shrink when playing as a false ‘9’, not for nothing was he the most desired player in the Premier League, but the Frenchman’s decision is to be the first piece in the total reconstruction project within Bayern Munich after the year of drought for those from Bavaria .
