🚨🔴 Bayern have informed Crystal Palace already yesterday about formal process to trigger the release clause for Michael Olise.

◉ £45m fixed fee for Crystal Palace.

◉ £5m in add-ons also part of deal.

Personal terms agreed yesterday over five year deal.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024