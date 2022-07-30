Bayern Munich begins a new season as it ended, winning a title. The superiority of the Bavarian team in Germany is unquestionable, and in the German Super Cup, RB Leipzig had no chance.
The stadium was packed with an incredible atmosphere, reminiscent of pre-pandemic times. German football has suffered more than other leagues from the pandemic, since traditionally there is always a large influx to the fields, and they were also the last to allow full capacity.
The game began with dominance by Bayern, who came out to press with great discretion. One of the most active in the first few minutes was the young Musiala, so much so that the player was in charge of putting the Bavarians ahead after rejecting a corner that left him dead and he was able to finish at will.
After the goal, Bayern continued to show their superiority, and although Leipzig defended very well and tried to get out of the pressure judiciously, the effectiveness and physical superiority of the Bavarians was overwhelming for the rivals. After half an hour, Mané made it 0-2 for the comfort of Bayern after a great play by Gnabry, but the result at half-time would not be that, since Pavard scored the third after an elaborate play from the corner.
The third goal touched the RB Leipzig players who could not get hold of the ball in the second half, despite the fact that Bayern took their foot off the accelerator a bit. Even so, as the minutes went by he was enjoying chances, something that had not happened in the first half. The energy drink team hit the post and the squad’s spirits grew, allowing them to make it 1-3 from a corner kick several minutes later.
However, Bayern would kill any hope by scoring the fourth goal that practically sealed the match in the 65th minute through Gnabry, who finished off a great team move.
Even so, Nkunku was able to score a penalty goal to make up for the rout received, and in added time Dani Olmo would put the match one goal away from equalizing, but it would be of no use since the Bavarians would score the fifth and finally lift the Super Cup trophy .
