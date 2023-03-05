Oft the last impression sticks – which distorts reality. Before the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League against Paris St. Germain on Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN), FC Bayern have to deal with a performance that was decent, sovereign and not worrying for a long time . Even though the final phase was a bit “too exciting” for trainer Julian Nagelsmann, a deeply relaxed Thomas Müller said about the late loss of control in the 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart: “It was tingling for the spectators, but for me wasn’t worth mentioning.”

The game in Stuttgart is hardly a good indicator for PSG. One club is a relegation candidate in the Bundesliga, the other has the ambition to finally win the Champions League. “If we lose the ball there, other players run into the depths,” says Leon Goretzka. At VfB, Silas or Chris Führich set accents on the offensive, at Paris Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

You have to be “extra concentrated,” explains Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s goals ensured the seemingly reassuring lead in Stuttgart before VfB regained hope thanks to Juan José Perea’s goal just before the end of regular time. For Nagelsmann, the loss of control had nothing to do with his substitutions after the 2-0. “They weren’t young players that I brought,” but almost all experienced national players. Sané, Gnabry, the recovered Mané and Pavard have the right to be in the starting XI.

“He is a very stable player”

Of the big names, only winter transfers Daley Blind and Joao Cancelo were left out – and that allows conclusions to be drawn for Wednesday. Although Nagelsmann emphasized that he had “not yet finally decided” what the defensive formation against Paris would look like, who would replace the suspended Pavard, it was clear that it would be neither Blind nor Cancelo.







Josip Stanisic, who defended against Union and in Stuttgart on the right flank, is Mbappé’s favorite opponent. “He’s a very stable player. He does what he can do,” de Ligt praised his colleagues. Supported by the fast Kingsley Coman, Nagelsmann also believes he is capable of getting the French superstar under control.

Cancelo could give more impetus to the front. But that’s not what Paris is about. “We have to find a good balance between offensive power and defensive order,” says Nagelsmann. Because Bayern play with a back three when they have possession of the ball, they can only afford one attacking winger, and that’s Alphonso Davies on the left at the moment.







That’s why Cancelo, after a good start, was only able to play part-time. He “still has things to catch up on,” says Nagelsmann, because Manchester City’s style of play is very different from that at Bayern. There “Joao almost never played back three”.