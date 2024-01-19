When Bayern host Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena on Sunday , It will be the 114th meeting between these two teams in the Bundesliga. No other match has been played so frequently in the top flight. The German team is strong at home, getting 22 points out of a possible 24 in front of its home crowd. On the other hand, “The River Islanders” want to end the negative streak by playing as a visitor, along with Mainz, they are the only team in the tournament that did not win a single game away from home.
Bayern Munich is coming off a 3-0 victory against Hoffenheim. Werder Bremen drew 1-1 against Bochum. Of the last five meetings between the two in this tournament, the local team won 4 and 1 was a draw. The last time they collided in this competition was on August 18, in the Germany – Bundesliga 2023-2024 tournament, and it was Bayern Munich who won 0-4.
The home team is in second place and reached 41 points (13 PG – 2 PE – 1 PP), while the visitor has achieved 17 points and is in thirteenth place in the championship (4 PG – 5 PE – 8 PP) .
When? Sunday, January 21
Place: Munich, Germany
Stadium: Allianz Arena
Schedule: Argentina 11:30 a.m.
Colombia and Peru: 09:30 a.m.
El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 08:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.
Channel:Star+
Goalie: Manuel Neuer
Defenses: Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer
Midfielders: Raphael Guerreiro, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala
Forwards: Thomas Müller, Harry Kane
Substitutes: Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Frans Krätzig, Mathys Tel, Eric Choupo-Moting, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Sven Ulreich, Lovro Zvonarek, Noel Aseko Nkili
Possible Werder Bremen lineup
Goalie: Michael Zetterer
Defenses: Niklas Stark, Niklas Stark, Marco Friedl and Anthony Jung
Midfielders: Mitchell Weiser, Leonardo Bittencourt, Jens Stage and Felix Agu
Forwards: Justin Njinmah, Dawid Kownacki, Marvin Ducksch
Substitutes: Nicolai Rapp, Jirí Pavlenka, Romano Schmid, Senne Lynen, Olivier Deman, Christian Groß, Nick Woltemade and Kein Sato
Bayern Munich 2-0 Werder Bremen
