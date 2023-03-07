Lionel Messi has 799 goals. In four days he will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the team that screwed up his life the most in this competition.

Even so, who takes away the illusion that the 800 is on Wednesday? Come on, the Germans can’t always win. One more beard, drink. pic.twitter.com/okTTZZv4v4

— LACOBRAAA (@lautarodeIcampo) March 4, 2023