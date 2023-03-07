A new week begins and with it the return of the highest European competition at the club level, the Champions League, where we will have the matches corresponding to the second leg of the round of 16.
Undoubtedly, one of the great confrontations is that of Bayern Munich of Germany and PSG of France, two of the candidates to lift the Orejona: one of them will say goodbye, and will be defined this Wednesday on Teutonic soil after the 1-0 favorable for Bayern in the first leg played in France, with a goal from Coman. We review probable lineups.
Goalkeeper: Sommer – Yann Sommer, a 34-year-old Swiss goalkeeper, started the first leg and will repeat here.
Right side: Stanisic – The German Josip Stanisic entered only a minute in the first boy. Pavard was sent off, so he will now start.
Center defender: Upamecano – Dayot Upamecano, a 24-year-old French defender, is the undisputed starter on this team.
Center defender: De Ligt – Matthijs de Ligt, a centre-back who is barely 23 years old but with a lot of experience in this type of game, will lead the defense.
Left side: Davies – The 22-year-old Canadian is one of the best in the world at his position. With his speed, he will seek to hurt the rival again.
Midfielder: Goretzka – Leon Goretzka, a 28-year-old midfielder, will repeat from the beginning as in the commitment played in Germany. He has evolved a lot in both his physical and football level.
Midfielder: Kimmich – The thermometer of the Teutonic team. Captain and leader of the cast directed by Julian Nagelsmann.
Rightmost: Coman – Author of the only goal of the series so far. He will again try to comply with the law of the ex.
Hitch: Sané – Leroy Sané, the 27-year-old left-hander, will try to be unbalanced again in this match to make even more difference.
Leftmost: Musiala – Jamal Musiala, barely 19 years old, earned his place based on good performances and the DT gives him confidence again here.
Forward: Choupo Moting – Cameroonian 33-year-old Eric Choupo-Moting already started the first game and will want to score to be the hero of the series.
Goalkeeper: Donnarumma – Gianluigi Donnarumma, a 23-year-old Italian goalkeeper, is PSG’s undisputed goalkeeper. He will seek to give him total security, which he has not been providing to the team.
Right side: Pereira – Due to the loss of Achraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, a 31-year-old Portuguese, is shaping up to be a starter in the right sector.
Center defender: Ramos – Leader of the PSG defense along with Marquinhos. The 36-year-old Spaniard was born to play this type of match.
Center defender: Marquinhos – The 28-year-old Brazilian is the captain of the team. He, too, has been raised to nobly contest these momentous confrontations.
Left side: Fabián – Fabián Ruiz, a 26-year-old Spaniard, replaced Warren Zaire-Emery in the first leg in the second half and everything seems to indicate that he will now go from the beginning.
Midfielder: Vitinha – Vítor Machado Ferreira, known as Vitinha, is a 23-year-old Portuguese footballer who entered the first leg during the second half, and will now start.
Midfielder: Mukiele – 25-year-old Frenchman Nordi Mukiele Mulere appears to have convinced manager Galtier to join the starting XI.
Midfielder: Mendes – Nuno Mendes, a 20-year-old Portuguese, has been a fixture in the team and will repeat here.
Forward: Messi – The best player on the planet and probably in history and can already say that he is world champion. He will seek to have an unforgettable night for him and all his fans here again.
Forward: Mbappé – There are plenty of words to talk about this star. He has already become the club’s top scorer alone, transferring to Cavani, and now he will go for the heroic here.
Forward: Ekitike – Hugo Ekitike, a forward who is barely 20 years old, did not enter the first leg but has already shown that he has great quality. He will seek to be the least expected hero.
#Bayern #Munich #PSG #lineups #Champions #League
