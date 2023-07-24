Manchester City, after having achieved a historic treble, have to return to the green to start the pre-season of a year that may be unique for them, since they have the option of winning the sextet if they win the Club World Cup and the two Super Cups… Guardiola and his men will travel to Japan to start greasing the machine
Here is all the necessary information prior to the meeting:
In which stadium is Bayern Munich vs Manchester City played?
City: Japan, Tokyo
Stadium: Japan National Stadium
Date: Wednesday July 26
Schedule: 12:30 in Spain, 7:30 in Argentina and 4:30 in Mexico
How can you watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
TV channel: CITY+
How can you watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Live stream: CITY+
How can you watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Live stream: CITY+
How can you watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City on television in Colombia?
Live stream: CITY+
More news about the preseason
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC Rottach-Egern
|
0-27V
|
Friendly
|
Köln
|
1-2V
|
bundesliga
|
RB Leipzig
|
1-3V
|
bundesliga
|
Shalke 04
|
6-0V
|
bundesliga
|
Werder Bremen
|
1-2V
|
bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Yokohama F. Marinos
|
3-5V
|
Friendly
|
Inter
|
1-0V
|
UCL
|
Manchester United
|
2-1V
|
FA Cup
|
brentford
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
For this pre-season match, the only doubt there is is that of Kevin De Bruyne. At the moment there isn’t much information about the player’s physical condition but everything points to the fact that he won’t be 100% until August… It’s the only casualty Guardiola has in his head.
On the other hand, Bayern Munich has Manuel Neuer out due to injury.
Bayern Munich: Summer; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Kim Min-Jae, Davies; Guerreiro, Gravenberg, Kimmich; Mané, Tel, Eat
Manchester City: Ederson, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Aké, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Grealish, Foden, Julián Álvarez.
Bayern Munich 2-1 Manchester City
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Bayern #Munich #Manchester #City #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply