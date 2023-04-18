Bayern Munich looks for the epic in the Allianz Arena with their fans behind. Manchester City has proven to be the giant that they have been promising for several years in Europe and the 3-0 first leg was a blow on the table. Pep wants to get back to the top and now he has all the pieces to do it. The German team is not going through its best moment after the sudden change in the benches, but they can still turn the result around. These are the losses that each team has for the second leg of the Champions League:
Phil Foden
State: Not available
Injury: Appendicitis
Return date: I could come back at the end of April
The Englishman was one of the pillars of the team at the beginning of the season, but a couple of injuries and now the appendicitis operation have left him a bit in the background. Although if he is a sensitive casualty given his quality, Manchester City has enough alternatives to make his absence a problem.
Choupo Moting
State: Doubt until the last moment
Injury: Knee joint problem
Return date: I might come back next week
Bayern Munich does not have a guaranteed center forward after Lewandowski’s departure, but Choupo-Moting has been the benchmark in attack in his absence. The striker’s loss was noted in the first leg since the attacks of the German team did not end with danger and he could also miss the second leg, although nothing has been said about it so far from the club.
Lucas Hernandez
State: Not available
Injury: Cruciate ligament
Return date: It may come to the end of the season
The Bayern defender broke his cross at the World Cup in Qatar and has been a tough casualty for the defensive team. Since his arrival in the team, he has adapted very well to the scheme and the team has suffered from his loss. If they manage to overcome the tie, according to the established times it could reach a hypothetical final.
Manuel Neuer
State: Not available
Injury: broken leg
Return date: He will not play again this season
It was a very hard blow after the World Cup, but Bayern seems to have recovered. The German goalkeeper broke his leg skiing on vacation and the club had to find a replacement. Sommer has managed to close a very important gap in the team, and despite the first-leg win he was one of the best on the team.
Manchester City will not have any loss due to suspension for the Champions League match. Apart from having one of the best-prepared squads, Pep’s men manage to add as many troops as possible for this part of the season.
At Bayern Munich, the situation is similar. There is no player who will miss the game due to card accumulation, but the question remains whether Mané will be sanctioned for another game after the fight with Sané in the locker room.
