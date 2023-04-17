Bayern Munich is going through the toughest moment of its season, but the calendar is so demanding that it doesn’t allow you a breather. After drawing at the weekend in the Bundesliga, they have to receive Manchester City in a tie that looks very ugly for the Germans. The English did their homework at home, winning 3-0 and now Tuchel is looking for a way to center his team and make an epic comeback to stay alive in the Champions League. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday’s game:
City: Munich
Stadium: Allianz Arena
Date: Wednesday April 19
Referee: To be confirmed
Television channel: Movistar+
Television channel: Fox Sports Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO Max
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Univision NOW
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be YouTube from El Chiringuito de Jugones and Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Hoffenheim
|
Draw 1-1
|
bundesliga
|
Manchester City
|
loss 3-0
|
Champions League
|
Freiburg
|
1-0 win
|
bundesliga
|
Freiburg
|
loss 1-2
|
DFB Pokal
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
4-2 win
|
bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Leicester City
|
3-1 win
|
Premier League
|
Bayern Munich
|
3-0 win
|
Champions League
|
southampton
|
Win 1-4
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
4-1 win
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
6-0 win
|
FA Cup
Manchester City and Bayern Munich have not met in European competition until last Tuesday, resulting in a victory for City. Since 2016, the clubs have played 3 pre-season friendlies.
|
Bayern Munich
|
Tie
|
Manchester City
|
1
|
0
|
3
At Bayern neither Lucas nor Neuer will be out of the season, and Choupo-Moting is not yet known if he will make it to the game. At the moment he has not played the last three games and there is no news about his condition for Wednesday.
For this match, the only Manchester City player who will not be able to be on the pitch will be Phil Foden, who will not be able to return until the end of April. English is the only casualty so Pep will have the same players as in the first leg.
Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City
