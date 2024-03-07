Bayern Munich has been criticized a lot these weeks for the results obtained both in the Champions League due to the defeat in the first leg, and in the Bundesliga due to the defeat against Bochum and the last draw. And despite this, Tuchel has not been intimidated, and the team has come out with everything to win a 3-0 tie that few can complain about anymore. Therefore, now the goal is to recover what was lost in the league and win the trophy for the twelfth consecutive year.
Here we leave you the summary of everything you need to know for the match against Mainz 05:
Match information FC Bayern vs Mainz 05
City: Munich, Germany
Stadium: Allianz Arena
Date: Saturday March 9
Schedule: 15:30 in Spain, 11:30 in Argentina, 8:30 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How will FC Bayern vs Mainz 05 be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How will FC Bayern vs Mainz 05 be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How will FC Bayern vs Mainz 05 be seen on television in Mexico?
TNT Go, TNT Sports, HBO Max
How will FC Bayern vs Mainz 05 be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, VIX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
lazio
|
3-0 victory
|
Champions League
|
Freiburg
|
2-2 draw
|
Bundesliga
|
RB Leipzig
|
2-1 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Bochum
|
Defeat 3-2
|
Bundesliga
|
lazio
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Monchengaldbach
|
1-1 draw
|
Bundesliga
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Augsburg
|
1-0 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Stuttgart
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Union Berlin
|
1-1 draw
|
Bundesliga
Mainz 05: Stefan Bell, Fernandes, Hanche-Olsen, Maxim Leitsch, Ngankam and Weiper are injured, and Barreiro and Khor are suspended.
Bayern Munich: Kingsley Coman, Bouna Sarr, Mazraoui, Sacha Boey and Pavlovic are injured for the Bavarian team.
Mainz 05: Zentner, Anthony Caci, Guilavogui, Van Den Berg, Amiri, Krauss, Widmer, Phillipp Mwene, Gruda, Jae-Sung Lee and Burkardt.
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Laimer, De Ligt, Kim Min-Jae, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Müller, Sané, Musiala and Harry Kane
Bayern Munich 4-0 Mainz 05.
