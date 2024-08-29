After Vincent Kompany’s new Bayern Munich made their Bundesliga debut with a narrow victory over Wolfsburg by 2-3, the Munich team will now face Freiburg in Matchday 2, a team that made its debut in this edition against last season’s second-placed team, Stuttgart, winning by 3-1.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
City: Munich, Germany
Date: September 1st
Schedule: 17:30 (Spain), 12:30 (Argentina), 9:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Allianz Arena
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolfsburg
|
2-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Grasshopper
|
4-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Ulm
|
0-4 V
|
Friendly
|
WSG Troll
|
3-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Tottenham
|
2-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Stuttgart
|
3-1 V
|
Bundesliga
|
VFL Osnabrück
|
0-4 V
|
DFB Pokal
|
Fiorentina
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Strasbourg
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Greuther Fürth
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
Vincent Kompany had a difficult debut at the helm of Bayern Munich but in the end everything went smoothly, achieving his first victory in the Bundesliga, in a season in which he will want to take the German team back to the top.
The following players will be missing for this match: Leroy Sané due to a pubic problem, Daniel Peretz due to a hip injury, Hiroki Ito due to a broken ankle, Kim Min Jae due to a muscle injury, Ibrahimovic due to a thigh problem, Buchmann due to a hamstring injury and Mathys Tel due to a heavy blow.
Freiburg did the same in their Bundesliga debut, beating last season’s surprise team, Stuttgart, who finished second, by three goals to one. Now the visiting side will try to storm the Allianz Arena.
The following players will not be available for this match: Manuel Gulde due to a back injury, Gregoritsch due to a hamstring injury, Kyereh due to a knee problem, Atubolu due to a pubic problem and Sildillia due to a leg injury.
Bayern Munich: Neuer Sacha Boey, Upamecano, Eric Dier, Davies, Olise, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Musiala, Gnabry, Kane
Freiburg: Florian Müller, Kübler, Rosenfelder, Lienhart, Günter, Doan, Eggestein, Röhl, Osterhage, Vincenzo Grifo, Junior Adamu
Bayern Munich 3-1 Freiburg
More news about the European leagues
