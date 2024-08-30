Bayern Munich will face Freiburg in Matchday 2 of the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena, a match that promises to be exciting after both teams’ good starts to the season.
The Bavarians, managed by Vincent Kompany, started the Bundesliga on the right foot by defeating Wolfsburg away from home, displaying dominant and effective football. Meanwhile, Freiburg also had a positive debut by beating Stuttgart in their first match, making it clear that they want to be competitive this season. Both teams arrive with high morale and with the intention of maintaining their winning streak at the start of the league.
City: Munich, Germany
Date: September 1st
Schedule: 17:30 (Spain), 12:30 (Argentina), 9:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Allianz Arena
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD
|
rival
|
result
|
competition
|
Wolfsburg
|
2-3 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Grasshopper
|
4-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Ulm
|
0-4 V
|
DFB Pokal
|
WSG Tyrol
|
3-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Tottenham
|
2-3 V
|
Friendly
|
rival
|
result
|
competition
|
Stuttgart
|
3-1 V
|
Bundesliga
|
VfL Osnabrück
|
0-4 V
|
DFB Pokal
|
Fiorentina
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Strasbourg
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Panathinaikos
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
Bayern Munich, under coach Vincent Kompany, head into their first home game of the season with high expectations and the aim of continuing their strong start in the Bundesliga. The Bavarian side are looking to consolidate their dominant style of play, based on overwhelming possession and high pressing that suffocates their opponents. Kompany has injected a new energy into the team, focusing on solid defending and quick transitions to attack, taking advantage of the quality of their key players. With the support of their fans at the Allianz Arena, Bayern will look to set their pace and continue to pick up three points to stay top of the table from the start.
After an encouraging win against Stuttgart, Freiburg arrive at the Allianz Arena with their sights set on qualifying for European competitions at the end of the season. Julian Schuster’s team knows that facing Bayern is one of the biggest challenges in the Bundesliga, but they arrive with confidence from having started with a win. Their focus will be on staying compact defensively and looking to take advantage of any counter-attacking opportunities. Freiburg are aware that every point counts towards achieving their goal of returning to Europe, and although the Allianz Arena is a difficult ground, they will try to play an intelligent game to scrape something positive away.
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Boey, Upamecano, Kim-Min Jae, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Musiala, Olise, Gnabry, Kane
Freiburg: Muller, Kubler, Rosenfelder, Lienhart, Gunter, Doan, Eggestein, Rohl, Osterhage, Grifo, Adamu
Bayern Munich come into this game as clear favourites and, with the momentum of their win on Matchday 1, are expected to continue their good form. With a superior squad and playing at home, Bayern have all the tools to overcome Freiburg. The Bavarians are expected to control the pace and scoring chances, while Freiburg will struggle to stay in the game. My prediction for this game is a 2-0 victory for Bayern Munich, with a convincing performance to reinforce their title bid early in the season.
#Bayern #Munich #Freiburg #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply