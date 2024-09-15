Bayern kick off this run of fixtures with a key clash against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage. Playing at home to the Croatian club gives the Bavarians a considerable advantage, but Dinamo have proven to be an unpredictable team in the past. Bayern will be looking to maintain their dominance in Europe with a comfortable win, but they cannot underestimate an opponent who knows how to hold their own in European competition. This match will also be a good opportunity for Bayern’s new signings to shine in the biggest continental competition.
City: Munich, Germany
Date: September 17th
Schedule: 21:00 (Spain), 16:00 (Argentina), 13:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Allianz Arena
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ Liga de Campeones. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Holstein Kiel
|
1-6 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Freiburg
|
2-0 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Wolfsburg
|
2-3 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Grasshopper
|
4-0 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Ulm
|
0-4 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
HNK Hajduk Split
|
0-1 D
|
Croatian League
|
NK Trnje
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
|
HNK Rueka
|
1-1 E
|
Croatian League
|
Qarabag
|
0-2 V
|
UCL qualifying phase
|
HNK Gorica
|
2-1 V
|
Croatian League
Bayern Munich are on a good run, winning their last 8 matches. They will now make their debut in the new edition of the Champions League. The following players will be unable to play for this match: Daniel Peretz due to a hip injury, Hiroki Ito due to a broken ankle, Josip Stanisic due to knee problems.
The Croatian team is third in the Croatian league, just one point behind the first. They lost their last match to the second-placed team. They will have all their players available for this match.
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Boey, Upamecano, Kim Min Jae, Guerreiro, Gnabry, Kimmich, Palhinha, Musiala, Coman, Harry Kane
Dinamo Zagreb: Nevistic, Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, MMaee, Pierre-Gabriel, Juan Córdoba, Ademi, Sucic, Baturina, Pjaca, Petkovic
Bayern Munich 4-0 Dinamo Zagreb
