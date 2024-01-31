Matchday 20 of the Bundesliga will begin rolling this weekend with some matches of great interest. Bayern Munich will have to host Borussia Mönchengladbach at home. For its part, the Bavarian team is in a fight for first place in the league with Bayer Leverkusen, in a season in which a great competitor has emerged, so the team is stretched to the maximum to get the three points in such a way that they continue to put pressure on Xabi Alonso's team.
For its part, Gerardo Seoane's team is located in the middle of the table, with a somewhat irregular season, so a victory in this match could give it an important injection of morale and confidence in order to face the final stretch it's from the season.
City: Munich
Stadium: Allianz Arena
Date: Saturday January 3
Schedule: 15:30 in Spain, 11:30 in Argentina, 8:30 in Mexico
GO, Movistar Champions League 2
Star+
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Augsburg
|
2-3V
|
Bundesliga
|
Union Berlin
|
1-0V
|
Bundesliga
|
Werder Bremen
|
0-1D
|
Bundesliga
|
Hoffenheim
|
3-0V
|
Bundesliga
|
Basel
|
1-1
|
Club Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
0-0
|
Bundesliga
|
Augsburg
|
1-2D
|
Bundesliga
|
Stuttgart
|
3-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
2-1D
|
Bundesliga
|
Werder Bremen
|
2-2
|
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich: Sarr with a cruciate ligament tear, Buckmann and Mazraoui with a muscle tear, Hülsman with a thigh injury, Gnabry with a muscle injury, Peretz with a ligament injury, Coman with an internal band tear, Laimer with a calf injury , Kimmich with a shoulder injury, Upamecano with a fiber break. Kim Min-Jae will also not be available due to international commitments.
Borussia Mönchengladbach: Cvancara with a torn ankle ligament, Plea with a metatarsal hematoma, Herrmann with knee problems, Doucuré, Omlin and wöber with an injury to be confirmed. Itakura will also not be available due to international commitments.
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Boey, De Ligt, Dier, Davies, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Sané, Müller, Musiala, Kane.
Borussia Mönchengladbach: Nicolas, Honorat, Scally, Friedrich, Elvedi, Netz, Kone, Weigl, Neuhaus, Hack, Siebatcheu.
Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach
