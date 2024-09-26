This Saturday, the Bayern Munich receives Bayern Leverkusen for matchday 5 of the Bundesliga. Both teams arrive in good form, with the locals showing solid form at the start of the season, having won all their games so far.
Bayern Munich will seek to extend their perfect streak in the Bundesliga and reinforce their position at the top of the table. Although Bayern Leverkusen has also had a good start to the season, the difference in the quality of the teams and the great form of those led by Vincent Kompany mean that the hosts face a difficult challenge. This confrontation promises to be a key test to continue showing its power both domestically and in Europe.
City: Munich, Germany
Date: September 28
Schedule: 6:30 p.m. (Spain), 1:30 p.m. (Argentina), 10:30 a.m. (Mexico)
Stadium: Allianz Arena
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and on Mexico on Sky HD.
Rival
Result
Competition
Werder Bremen
5-0V
Bundesliga
Dynamo Zagreb
9-2V
Champions League
Holstein Kiel
1-6V
Bundesliga
Freiburg
2-0V
Bundesliga
Wolfsburg
2-3V
Bundesliga
They come to this match with three consecutive victories, and they have also scored 12 goals in the sum of them, trying to end their rival’s streak and go in search of the two-time championship.
Bayern Munich are in top form and seem unstoppable. After beating Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the Champions League, Vincent Kompany’s team arrives with all the necessary momentum to face Leverkusen, after beating Werder Bremen 5-0 in the UCL. The rotations made by Kompany have worked well so far, and the Belgian coach has enough options to keep his team fresh as he continues his assault on all competitions.
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim Min Jae, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Gnabry and Kane
Bayern Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Mukiele, Xhaka, García, Grimaldo; Adli, Schick, Wirtz
Although Werder Bremen has had a good start to the season, Bayern Munich arrives with an unstoppable pace and superior quality. The visitors are likely to dominate the match from the start and take a comfortable victory. The forecast is 0-3 in favor of Bayern, which will continue to demonstrate why they are the big favorites to win the title this season.
