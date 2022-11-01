Bayern Munich defeated on Tuesday Inter de Milan 2-0 at the Allianz Arena to close the first phase of the Champions League with full victories in Group C.

With nothing at stake for both teams, with the Bavarians already mathematically leading before the kick-off and the Lombards assured of going through to the second round, the full number of victories for the locals seemed the only incentive in this match on date six.

A goal from the French world champion Benjamin Pavard, from a header (32), and another from Cameroonian striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (72), left the three points in Germany, while Bayern is emerging as one of the ‘ ogres’ of the round of 16 draw, with their 18 goals scored and only two conceded in the group stage.

Another solid win

Inter got off to a good start with two shots from Nicolo Barella. The first, in the 8th minute, was deflected for a corner kick by goalkeeper Sven Ullreich; the second, after a corner kick, the ball went in the direction of the face of Sadio Manewho covered himself with his arms.

The play suggested a penalty, but the referee, the Slovakian Ivan Kruzliak, dismissed it when consulting the VAR images. Only afterwards did Bayern begin to shake off dominance, although Inter still had a great chance. It was at minute 27 and at the feet of Lautaro Martínez that he slipped and finished off a good cross from an excellent position. Robin Gosens.



However, Bayern had begun to take control of the match, putting the ball in the opposite half and looking for quick comebacks under high pressure. In the 32nd, Bayern took the lead with a headed goal by Benjamin Pavard after a corner kick taken by Joshua Kimmich.



In what remained of the first half the best arrivals were Bayern. The best, already in added time, was a shot by Kingsley Coman that goalkeeper André Onana had to deflect for a corner kick. The second half, except for a few offensive attempts by Inter in the first few minutes -including a goal annulled for clearly offside-, was by Bayern.

The second goal came in the 72nd minute, with a shot to the top corner by Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting from the half-moon in what was his last action in the game before being substituted by Mathys Tel. In added time there was a great save by Ulreich before a shot by Sven Dzeko.

AFP and EFE

