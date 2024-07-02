Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich announced that its young striker, Arion Ibrahimovic, has signed a professional contract until the summer of 2027.

Ibrahimovic has been with the Bavarian club since 2018, and spent a loan period with the Italian club Frosinone, but he will be under the command of Belgian coach Vincent Kompany with the first team next season.

“The season I spent in Serie A developed me even more as a person and a player, and I learned a lot. Now I can’t wait to start my journey here,” Ibrahimovic said.

“Aaron Ibrahimovic gained valuable experience at the age of 17 last season, not just on the pitch, but also with Frosinone in Serie A, one of the best leagues in Europe, and now he has the chance to shine with our first team,” said Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund.