Bayern Munich must pay back money to the German state because it paid too few wages to employees over a five-year period. The amount that the top club from the Bundesliga must return to the federal treasury is a total of 245,000 euros.

Bayern has since posted a statement on the club’s website with an apology. “We have fully cooperated with the investigation. It was never the intention to deprive employees of their rightful wages.”

The investigation, conducted by the customs office in Munich, showed that between 2016 and 2021, Bayern underpaid employees who mainly worked on the youth campus. The club did not even pay minimum wage.

Bayern won the Bundesliga title for the eleventh time in a row last season. With an annual turnover of more than 650 million euros, the Bavarian football superpower is the largest sports club in Germany and one of the richest clubs in Europe.

