Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich will be on a date with crowning its ninth title in a row in the German Football League, when it comes to Mainz tomorrow (Saturday) in the thirty-first stage.

The Bavarian team leads the standings, 10 points ahead of its direct runner-up, Leipzig, and needs to win against its host to secure the title three stages before the end of the “Bundesliga” tournament.

Bayern Munich players hope to win the thirtieth title in the history of the “Bundesliga”, which began in 1963 to bid farewell to their successful coach, Hanzi Flick, in the best possible way after he announced his desire to leave the team at the end of the current season, after a divergence of views between him and the Bosnian sports director Hassan Saleh. Hamidzic.

Flick surprised the club’s management by announcing his departure without coordinating with them, saying, “It is my decision that I took after careful thought. I explained the reasons internally with the concerned parties, and it will remain an internal issue for the time being.”

Flick assumed his position in November 2019, succeeding the Croatian Niko Kovac when the team was in fifth place before leading him to the domestic title in the same season, and to a rare six-year victory by winning the European Champions League, the Club World Cup, the German Super Cup, the European Super Cup and the domestic cup.

And return to the ranks of Bayern Munich, Polish scorer Robert Lewandowski, who missed the last six matches for his team in various competitions due to a knee ligament injury, most notably against Paris Saint-Germain, who took him out in the quarter-finals of the continental competition with a goal difference of 3-3 to lose the title.

Lewandowski needs 5 goals in the last four stages, to match the number of Bavarian legend Gerd Muller, who scored 40 goals in one season in the domestic league, specifically 1971-1972.

“I don’t know if I will reach this goal,” said Lewandowski, whose goal counter stopped at 35 “break the record,” but I hope when I return to the pitch that I have regained my previous level from the first minute and scoring goals.

The squad may also be joined by striker Serge Gnabry, who has recovered from his COVID-19 infection and has returned to training in recent days.

Mainz had won four of his last six matches to close the safety zone, but had not beaten Bayern in five years.

– On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund is playing a decisive match against its third host, Wolfsburg, who is ahead by 5 points, and the Industrial Ruhr City team has regained its balance in recent weeks, but is still 4 points away from Eintracht Frankfurt, fourth, who is the last to qualify for the Champions League, And who will visit Bayer Leverkusen in a strong match.

Qualifying for the Champions League is very important for Dortmund, because otherwise, it will compel him to abandon his most prominent stars, led by the Norwegian Erling Haaland and Englishman Jadeon Sancho.

Dortmund will be absent from defense pole Mats Hummels, who received his fifth yellow card this season, in contrast, Sancho will play his 100th game in his ranks since his move from Manchester City in 2017.

Sancho, the 21-year-old whom Manchester United wants to sign, has suffered this season from injuries. He was unable to come close to the 17 goals he scored in the league last season and 16 assists.

On the other hand, Frankfurt, who has lost the last four out of 6 games against Leverkusen, is counting on its Portuguese striker Andre Silva, who has scored 24 goals this season.

“Now the point-gathering stage, Dortmund is suffering more pressure than us,” said Frankfurt coach Eddy Heuter, who will move to oversee the coaching of Borussia Moenchengladbach next season.

In the other matches, Augsburg will meet Cologne, Union Berlin against Werder Bremen, Freiburg against Hoffenheim, Leipzig against Stuttgart, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Armenia Bielefeld.