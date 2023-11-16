Bayern Munich were not the only big club to pursue Australian prodigy Nestory Irankunda before announcing his arrival with a long-term contract this week, he understands 90min .
Irankunda made his debut for Adelaide United in the Australian A-League aged just 15 in January 2022. Despite not starting a senior match last season, he featured in most games from the bench and contributed with seven participations in goals.
Bayern have announced Irankunda’s arrival, but he will not move to Germany until February, when he turns 18, according to FIFA rules on international transfers.
90min understands that Barcelona had been following Irankunda in recent months. The same goes for AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Valencia, while Chelsea and Newcastle United were the Premier League contingent that lost to Bayern in the search for this signing.
Irankunda, a right winger, has so far been capped by Australia’s under-17 team and has scored more than one goal per game. He was born in Tanzania after his parents fled their home due to the Burundi Civil War, and the family settled in Perth when he was three months old. They later moved to Adelaide in 2013 and Adelaide United acquired Irankunda in 2021.
Bayern have long shown a willingness to explore wider international markets for emerging talent. The club signed 17-year-old Alphonso Davies from Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 (he properly joined on his 18th birthday a few months later) and have since seen him blossom into arguably the best left-back in the world in the years. since then.
