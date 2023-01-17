Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich earlier this season and the German team have not been able to replace the Polish forward in the best way despite the addition of Sadio Mané and the appearance of Jamal Musiala as a player who enters the box and is capable of scoring goals . For this reason, the Allianz Arena offices are thinking of Harry Kane to take the place left by the current Barcelona player for next season.
The Bundesliga champions have been embroiled in rumors about the England captain ever since manager Julian Nagelsmann floated the idea of signing him. This approach provoked the anger of Antonio Conte, Tottenham coach, who described the Bavarian coach’s comments as “disrespectful”. Since then, and every time they are consulted, the great managers of the German team have praised Kane in a surprising way.
Despite the fact that Bayern feel that the chances of signing him are minimal, they will not lose sight of him and will be aware of his situation since the contract with the Spurs will end after the 2023/24 season. From the side of the London team they feel that they will be able to renew the contract of their scorer but that they are also concerned about the poor performance of the team in the current Premier League campaign.
Regarding a potential transfer, the Germans have valued Harry Kane in a similar way to Robert Lewandowksi but taking into account that the Englishman is a little younger than the Pole. In other words, they would offer a figure close to €50 million.
In turn, in recent weeks it has been rumored that Manchester United is also interested in the Tottenham captain, so his future in the London team may be unknown if he does not renew the contract.
#Bayern #Munich #interested #Harry #Kane
Leave a Reply