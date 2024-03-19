Thomas muller He is one of the most recognized players in the world for his success in the Germany team and Bayern Munich, team with which he has won everything at the national and international level.

The 34-year-old German is somewhat active on his social networks and on several occasions has shown his love for horses, given that his wife, Lisa Trese-Mülleris a renowned rider.

Through his Instagram account, the German showed his new acquisition and presented it after the victory of the Bayern Munich against Darmstadt. “Yes, we won against Darmstadt,” the German striker explained before the viral video of him.

After the win, he posted a video on his social media kissing his new mare. “I present to you a new addition to the family Müller. Her name is Kylie Minogue,” she noted in the stable.

Thomas muller received several positive comments through his networks, some users congratulated him on the mare he added to his stable in Germany. However, the German has also been investigated for an accident that several of his vehicles suffered in 2020.

“Our favorite, D'Avie, will not be available for the next few months. “He slipped during an attempt to prepare him for the breeding season and fell dramatically to the side,” were the words of the player of the Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Jana Hogerthe spokesperson for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), did not agree with the news and criticized Muller's kiss to his mare.

“It is horrible that self-proclaimed horse lovers force the animals in their care to perform unnatural sexual acts to profit from it,” Hoger explained.

