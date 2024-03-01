With summariesBayern Munich is in danger of falling even further behind in the race for the German league title. The number 2 of the Bundesliga lost points again in the away match against SC Freiburg (2-2). Leader Bayer Leverkusen will take a 10-point lead on Sunday if it wins at 1. FC Köln.
