Bayern Munich after the signing of Harry Kane again has one of the best squads on the planet. The club does not want to repeat the horror of the season that they experienced last year and that is why they have formed a stellar team with the signing of players who can add on and off the field. Unfortunately for the German team, once again they have an unresolved weak point: it is the goal, where bad decisions have been made.
The club confirmed to Sommer that Tuchel’s total bet was on Manuel Neuer, thus, and without generating much disturbance, the Swiss made the decision to sign for Inter Milan. 24 hours after that movement, it was confirmed that Manuel would have to go through the operating room once again, a surgery that could even lead to his retirement. Now the German box urgently seeks the signature of a goalkeeper. They failed with Kepa, they doubt David de Gea and once again, they think of ‘Dibu’ Martínez.
Tuchel does not see in the figure of David de Gea the certainty and security he wants for the goal, which is why the coach would be interested in signing Emiliano Martínez. The Argentine has the door open to leaving Aston Villa, because beyond the fact that there is a sporting respect, the personal relationship with Emery is far from being the best and the Munich route attracts his attention as it would bring him closer to meeting the goal desired, to win a Champions League.
