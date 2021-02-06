The flight that was to transfer the Bayern Munich squad to Qatar on Friday to play the Club World Cup was delayed by seven and a half hours, so the players had to spend the night on the plane at Berlin airport before takeoff . Despite this delay, the winning team of the last Champions League has already arrived in Doha and on Monday they will face the Egyptian Al Ahly for one of the semifinals of the tournament.

The original plan was for the Bavarian team to depart from the German capital after the match that beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Friday for the 20th Bundesliga date, which had been brought forward half an hour for that purpose. The delegation would arrive in Doha on a direct flight that would take six and a half hours.

The Bayern squad arrived at the Willy Brandt Berlin-Brandenburg airport at 10:45 p.m. The plane was due to take off at 11:15 p.m., but the aircraft of the Qatar Airlines company had to undergo de-icing work due to the snowfall that had fallen on the German capital.

Our flight to Doha for the Club World Cup started seven hours late after not having previously received permission to take off. – FC Bayern München Spanish (@FCBayernES) February 6, 2021

Finally, the plane was ready to leave at 11:59 p.m., according to the newspaper. Bild. Take-offs between midnight and 7 o’clock are not allowed at the Berlin airport. As the take-off time is one minute and a half, it was necessary to request a special authorization from the authorities of the federal state of Brandenburg, which was not granted.

This refusal forced the delegation to remain on the plane while waiting for the departure authorization, which only arrived at 6:52, but the aircraft had to make a stopover in Munich to change the crew. He finally left at 9.15 for Doha.

“We have the impression that the competent authorities have mocked us. Those responsible have no idea what they have done to our team”, shot Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president of the Board of Directors of Bayern, quoted by Bild.

The German giant will face Al-Ahly on Monday and will play the final or the match for third place on Thursday. Immediately afterwards he will return to his country, since on Monday the 15th he will have to receive Arminia Bielefeld at the Allianz Arena for the 21st date of the Bundesliga.