The relationship between Dembélé and Barcelona is broken to nothing to be broken, beyond the shelter and trust that the coaching staff and the board have given in Ousmane, the enormous economic interests of the Frenchman have led him to reject Barcelona on many occasions and Everything indicates that except for a miracle between now and June, the world champion will leave the Culé team as a free agent in the summer.
Several of the best teams on the planet are pending this fact, as they trust that if Ousmane’s health is full, his style of play is almost incomparable, among those teams is Bayern Munich, who has cast the French winger as one of his priorities for the summer market.
The Germans will try to renew Coman a couple of more times, but, if they fail, Potaron for transferring him in July and would seek to sign Ousmane to fill the void that the French winger would leave, a very attractive move. However, the Germans must understand that it will not be easy to stay with Dembélé, because teams such as PSG, Manchester United, among others, have the portfolio ready to tempt the ‘mosquito’ with tickets.
