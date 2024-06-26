As we have informed you in 90min, Kimmich aims to be one of the strong names in this market, although the same player made it clear that his future will be defined after the Euro, today, from Germany they report that the containment and side for the Right is more outside than inside Bayern Munich heading into the summer, as he is not happy with the sporting project around the German club, who are preparing his transfer with a significant price reduction.
Given the zero options for the player to sign a renewal, Bayern has made the decision to place him as a footballer for sale and they expect an income between 30 and 40 million euros, a fairly low price considering that the German does not even reach He is 30 years old and, whether as a defender or as a right back, he continues to be one of the best on the planet in both areas of the field, which is why he has plenty of market.
Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have the player on their list of options, however, he is not in the priorities of either of the two LaLiga clubs, being the case, everything indicates that Joshua’s future aims to be within the Premier League, where clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool dream of his arrival, however there is a suitor that shines above the rest, it is Manchester City and this is due to a factor with a first and last name, Pep Guardiola.
