He Bayern Munich has offered to the Barcelona the possibility of signing winger Kingsley Coman on loan for the 2024/25 season, according to some reports.
Barca have been keen on Spain international Nico Williams during the summer transfer window but look unlikely to sign the striker from Athletic Club, who have not loaned out their young star in recent months.
The Catalans could do with another left winger in their squad. Loanee Joao Felix played there regularly during the 2023/24 campaign, while Raphinha and Ferran Torres did as well, but SPORT He now claims that Barca could take advantage of the fact that Coman is redundant under new coach Vincent Kompany in Bavaria.
The recent arrival of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace could hurt the 28-year-old’s playing prospects and the chance to reunite with former Bayern coach Hansi Flick at Barca could appeal.
However, Sky Germany He adds that Barca have a problem with player registration as they are currently unable to add any new stars to their squad after reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo.
Bayern have yet to receive a firm offer for Coman, but his former club Paris Saint-Germain are keeping an eye on the situation.
Barca are still hoping to reach an agreement with Athletic Club for Williams, with president Joan Laporta refusing to accept defeat in his pursuit of the Euro 2024 star.
Coman played a pivotal role in Bayern’s treble triumph in 2020: Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. It was his goal in the Champions League final that helped the German giants defeat PSG during Flick’s time at Bayern.
The winger scored five goals in 27 games in all competitions last season but saw his run of 11 consecutive league titles come to an end when Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga under Xabi Alonso.
