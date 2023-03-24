Munich (Reuters)

Bayern Munich, the holder of the German Football League title, announced the termination of the contract with coach Julian Nagelsmann and the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, former Chelsea coach, as his replacement today, Friday.

The dismissal of the 35-year-old coach comes after Bayern lost 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen last Sunday, to top Borussia Dortmund in the league.

Nagelsmann took charge in 2021 and led Bayern to their tenth consecutive title in the domestic top flight last season.

Nagelsmann moved to coach Bayern in 2021 after his departure from Leipzig, to succeed Hansi Flick, the current coach of the German national team, in the position with a five-year contract until 2026.

Nagelsmann crowned Bayern with the Bundesliga title last season, but the Bavarian club currently ranks second in the ranking table behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, before facing the summit that brings them together on the first of next April.

The confrontation against Dortmund will mark Tuchel’s first appearance as coach of Bayern against his former team, Dortmund. Tuchel, who won the Champions League title with Chelsea, signed a contract with Bayern that extends until 2025, and will start leading the team’s training next Monday.

Bayern faces a difficult task in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where it will meet Manchester City, led by Spaniard Pep Guardiola, the former coach of the Bavarian club.