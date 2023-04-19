Bayern Munich Manchester City streaming and live TV: where to see the Champions League match

BAYERN MUNICH MANCHESTER CITY STREAMING TV – This evening, Wednesday 19 April 2023, at 21 Bayern Munich and Manchester City take the field at the Allianz Arena in Munich for the second leg of the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Where to see the match Bayern Munich Manchester City live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Bayern Munich Manchester City where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Bayern Munich kick-off Manchester City is scheduled for 9pm today, Wednesday 19 April 2023.

Where to see the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Bayern Munich Manchester City will be visible through the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Match : Bayern Munich-Manchester City

: Bayern Munich-Manchester City Where : Allianz Stadium, Munich

: Allianz Stadium, Munich Date: Wednesday 19 April 2023

Wednesday 19 April 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Streams: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity+

Probable lineups

We’ve looked at where to see Bayern Munich Manchester City on TV and live streams, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for tonight’s match:

BAYERN MUNICH (4-2-3-1): Summer; Pavard, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Muller, Coman; Gnabry. Trainer: Thomas Tuchel.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Stones, Ruben Dias, Aké; Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland. Trainer: Pep Guardiola.