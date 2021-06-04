Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich announced on Friday the extension of the contract of its Cameroon international striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for two years until 2023.

Chubu Moting moved to the Bavarian club last summer from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer for two years until next June, and scored nine goals with him in 32 matches in various competitions.

Chubo Moting scored four goals in the Champions League, including a double against his former club Saint Germain in the quarter-finals, when the Bavarian international striker Robert Lewandowski was absent due to injury, but he did not avoid Bayern Munich exclusion.

“I want to continue winning with this team,” Chubo-Moting said in a statement published by the Bavarian club, adding: “I would like to reach the final of the German Cup and win the Champions League perfectly.”

Bayern Munich also lost its German Cup champion title from the second round, losing to second-tier Holstein Kiel. Chubu Moting won the German Bundesliga and Club World Cup title with Bayern Munich.

Chubu Moting began his football career with Hamburg in 2007 and spent ten seasons in the Bundesliga with Nuremberg on loan, Mainz and Schalke 04 before moving to Stoke City (2017-2018) and from there to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2018, and crowned him with the French League title in 2019 and 2020 and the Cup France 2020 and the French League Cup in the same year.